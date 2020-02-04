Carter's leads 22 Navy players past Washington College (MD)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) John Carter Jr. scored 17 points and Navy beat Division III-member Washington College (MD) 87-56 on Sunday.

Evan Wieck added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. The Midshipmen (2-1) entered 22 players in the contest with bench players contributing 43 points.

Navy started the game with an 11-0 run that ended when Carter and Greg Summers made back-to-back 3-pointers. Later, Tyler Nelson made a 3-pointer for a 28-14 advantage. The Midshipmen led 44-22 at halftime and were never challenged after intermission.

Daniel Brown led the Shoremen with 18 points.

---

