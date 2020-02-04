The Citadel routs Brevard College 90-47

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Led by the double-doubles of Eddie Davis III and Brady Spence, The Citadel had five players score in double figures and the Bulldogs routed Division III-member Brevard College 90-47 on Tuesday night.

Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds; Spence had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Derek Webster had a game-high 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs controlled the boards 53-31.

Fletcher Abee scored 15 points, Kaelon Harris had 11 and Kaiden Rice 10 for The Citadel (3-4).

Ja'Michael Boone led the Tornados with a game-high 16 points.

