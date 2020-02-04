Miller scores 23 to lift UNC-Greensboro over VMI 74-63

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Isaiah Miller scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated VMI 74-63 on Sunday in a Southern Conference opener.

Kyrin Galloway knocked down 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points for the Spartans (5-2). James Dickey added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. UNC Greensboro outrebounded the Keydets 35-26.

Garrett Gilkeson tied a career high with 21 points, hitting 4 of 5 from distance, with six rebounds for VMI (2-6). Kamdyn Curfman added 15 points.

The Spartans shot 46% from the floor, hit 7 of 20 from distance and made 17 of 25 free throws. The Keydets shot 42% overall, hit 9 of 23 from beyond the arc (39%) and hit 10 of 11 foul shots.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com