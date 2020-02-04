Allen scores 16 to lift Idaho over VMI 68-67

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Trevon Allen registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat VMI 68-67 on Friday in the Red Wolves Classic.

BJ Simmons gave Idaho a four-point lead with 53 seconds left, but Jake Stephens answered with a 3-pointer to get VMI within 68-67. With two seconds left, Allen blocked Myles Lewis' shot, and the Keydets' last-second attempt was short.

Simmons had 11 points for Idaho (2-2). Scott Blakney added 10 points and Marquell Fraser grabbed seven rebounds.

Kamdyn Curfman had 20 points and six rebounds for the Keydets (0-5).

Idaho matches up against Arkansas State on the road on Sunday. VMI looks for its first win of the season against UC Davis on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com