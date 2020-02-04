Faulkner's triple-double sparks Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) Mason Faulkner posted a triple-double to propel Western Carolina to a 90-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night.

Faulkner finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Catamounts, while Carlos Dotson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Matt Halversen topped Western Carolina with 17 points, while Onno Steger knocked down 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 16.

Ronald Jackson was the only Aggies player to hit double figures, scoring 10.

The Catamounts shot 59% from the floor, including 54% percent from 3-point range (15 of 28). NC A&T shot 41.5% and made just 2 of 14 from distance.

---

---

