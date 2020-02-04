Flowers carries W. Michigan past McNeese St. 75-65

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Michael Flowers scored 24 points and B. Artis White added 20 points as Western Michigan defeated McNeese State 75-65 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Flowers hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and went 10 for 10 from the foul line.

Western Michigan led by 20 early in the second half before McNeese rallied, drawing within eight points with 6:50 remaining. A.J. Lawson made a fast-break layup and the Colonels were within six with 2:06 to go but they finished 0-for-5 from the field.

Brandon Johnson had eight rebounds for Western Michigan. Jason Whitens added six rebounds.

A.J. Lawson had 21 points for the Cowboys. Shamarkus Kennedy added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 10 points.

Western Michigan plays at Milwaukee on Saturday. McNeese State plays at Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

