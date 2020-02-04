Lanzi scores 20 to carry Denver past Utah Valley 74-62

DENVER (AP) Joseph Lanzi had a career-high 20 points as Denver defeated Utah Valley 74-62 on Saturday.

Jase Townsend had 18 points and Ade Murkey added six rebounds for Denver (1-1).

Brandon Averette had 17 points for the Wolverines (1-1). Trey Woodbury added 12 points and six rebounds and Isaiah White had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Denver matches up against Utah State on the road on Tuesday. Utah Valley takes on Ottawa (AZ) at home on Tuesday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com