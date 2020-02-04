North Dakota St pulls away in second half, tops Idaho 70-53

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) Cameron Hunter came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points to help North Dakota State pull away from Idaho in the second half for a 70-53 victory Tuesday night.

The Bison (5-3) led by two at intermission, 29-27, but a 13-0 run early in the second half pushed the lead to 53-38.

Marquell Fraser's layup with 14:56 left pulled Idaho within two, 40-38, but Tyson Ward hit two free throws and followed it with a 3-pointer, Vinnie Shahid hit a 3 as did Tyree Eady and suddenly the Bison were up by 15.

Shahid added 12 points and Sam Griesel 11 for North Dakota State.

B.J. Simmons scored 20 points to pace Idaho (3-4). Chance Garvin contributed 13 points.