Williams has career high, UL Monroe blows to 64-41 victory

MONROE, La. (AP) JD Williams posted a career high 25 points as Louisiana-Monroe opened the season by blowing out Division III Louisiana College 64-41 on Tuesday night.

Williams was 9 of 13 from the floor with five rebounds, two steals and hit two from beyond the arc. Michael Ertel chipped in 15 points while pulling down eight rebounds. D'Andre Bernard grabbed 10 rebounds while adding in eight points.

Louisiana College missed its first 10 shots before finally getting on the board with 10:54 left in the first half. The Warhawks took a 38-13 lead into the break.

Kae'ron Baker led the Wildcats eight points.