Mitchell helps South Alabama hold off Southern Miss, 75-69

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Trhae Mitchell came up with a steal and sank two clutch free throws to allow South Alabama to hold off rival Southern Mississippi 75-69 on Saturday.

Artur Konontsuk's jumper with :44 left pulled Southern Miss within a point, 70-69. Josh Ajayi hit the first of two free throws to make it a two-point game. After Boban Jacdonmi grabbed a defensive rebound for Southern Miss, Mitchell collected the steal and drew a foul with :06 left. Ajayi added two more free throws with :04 left to set the final margin.

Ajayi hit 10 of 14 from the field and finished with 30 points to lead the Jaguars (2-0) while grabbing seven boards and three steals. Andre Fox added 16 points while hitting 9 of 9 from the line and Mitchell added a dozen points.

Jacdonmi finished with 18 points and nine boards for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Konontsuk and Gabe Watson each added 14 points and Leonard Harper-Baker grabbed 14 boards and added 12 points.