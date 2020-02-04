Hartfield, Calcaterra help San Diego rally to beat Hofstra
SAN DIEGO (AP) Braun Hartfield and Joey Calcaterra combined for 44 points as San Diego took control in the second half to beat Hofstra 79-69 on Wednesday night.
Hartfield was 10 of 18 from the floor for 25 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Calcaterra scored 19 points while dishing out five assists. Both nailed three 3-pointers. Marion Humphrey added 11 points for San Diego (3-5), which halted a three-game skid with the win.
Calcaterra drained a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half and the Toreros trailed 40-36. He hit another trey early in the second half to give the Toreros a 46-43 lead. San Diego remained out front but could not pull away until the final minutes when Calcaterra nailed his last 3-pointer for a 65-59 advantage with 3:38 left.
Eli Pemberton finished with career-best 30 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra (4-3).
---
