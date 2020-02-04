Turner scores 20 to carry Bowling Green past Tiffin 94-73

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Justin Turner had 20 points as Bowling Green routed Division II Tiffin 94-73 on Tuesday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Bowling Green. Dylan Frye added 13 points and six rebounds. Trey Diggs had 12 points for the hosts.

Jairus Stevens had 21 points for the Dragons. Wesley Jordan added 12 points. Jamaal Clifton had 11 points.

The Falcons jumped out to an early lead and were up 52-31 at the break.

Bowling Green plays LSU on the road on Friday.

---

---

