Turner lifts Bowling Green over DII Fairmont State 88-66

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Justin Turner registered 16 points as Bowling Green easily beat Division II opponent Fairmont State 88-66 on Friday.

BGSU opened the game on a 12-2 run and it was 24-8 after eight minutes. The Falcons led by 15 points at the break and by 30 with 2:45 remaining.

Trey Diggs had 11 points for Bowling Green (3-1). Caleb Fields and Dylan Frye each added 10 points.

On Monday, Turner was two assists shy of the program's first triple-double since 2007. He entered averaging 23 points per game.

Przemyslaw Golek had 12 points for the Fighting Falcons. Cole VonHandorf added 12 points and Dale Bonner had 10 points and six rebounds.

Bowling Green takes on Western Kentucky next Friday in the Paradise Jam, and will play either Cincinnati or Illinois State in the following game.

