Morgan leads Cent. Michigan over Michigan-Dearborn 102-62

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Dallas Morgan had a career-high 23 points as Central Michigan easily defeated Michigan-Dearborn 102-62 on Tuesday night.

David DiLeo added 22 points with five 3-pointers for the Chippewas, who were 12 of 27 from distance. DiLeo scored 20 points in the first half as Central Michigan led 51-36. Travon Broadway finished with 17 points and Rob Montgomery added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Central Michigan is coming off a 23-12 campaign, matching the second-highest win total in program history.

Jason Gigliotti had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves. Zach Lattimer added 11 points.

Central Michigan matches up against Mississippi Valley State at home on Sunday.

