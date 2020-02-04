Groce, James lead E. Michigan over Siena Heights 93-51

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Ty Groce had 15 points to lead six Eastern Michigan players in double figures as the Eagles routed Siena Heights 93-51 on Friday.

Chris James added 14 points for the Eagles. Boubacar Toure had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, Yeikson Montero scored 11 and Noah Morgan added 11 points.

Keith Jordan had 11 points for the Saints.

Eastern Michigan (1-0) matches up against Goshen at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com