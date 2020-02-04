Morgan, Montero lead Eastern Michigan past UMBC 62-45

ST. JAMES, Jamaica (AP) Noah Morgan and Yeikson Montero combined to score 21 points and Eastern Michigan breezed to a 62-45 victory over Maryland-Baltimore County in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay on Friday.

Morgan finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists for the unbeaten Eagles (5-0). Montero hit 2 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 10. Ty Groce added 11 rebounds and five steals.

K.J. Jackson topped the Retrievers (4-2) with seven points and he had four of their 26 turnovers. L.J. Owens, who came in averaging 12 points per game, made just 1 of 6 shots, and scored three.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com