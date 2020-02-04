Wright State tops Miami (OH) 88-81 behind Love's 27 points

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Loudon Love scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Wright State beat Miami (OH) 88-81 on Saturday.

Bill Wampler scored 17 points with three 3-pointers for the Raiders (2-0), who took the lead for good, 26-23, on his first-half 3-pointer and led 49-40 at halftime. Cole Gentry added 12 points.

Nike Sibande scored 24 points with nine boards in the season opener for the Redhawks, who closed to 82-79 on Isaiah Coleman-Lands' 3-pointer with 44 seconds left before the Raiders finished on a 6-2 run. Reserve Mekhi Lairy added 21 points with three 3-pointers and Dalonte Brown scored 14 points.

Wright State plays at Tennessee Tech on Tuesday and the Redhawks play at Purdue-Fort Wayne on Wednesday.