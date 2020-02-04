Littleson scores 27 to carry Toledo past Marshall 96-70

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Spencer Littleson had a career-high 27 points as Toledo routed Marshall 96-70 on Sunday.

Littleson made 8 of 11 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and all five of his free throws for the Rockets (1-1).

Dylan Alderson and Willie Jackson both had double-doubles for Toledo. Alderson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson pitched in with 10 points and 10 boards. Luke Knapke had 15 points. Marreon Jackson and freshman Keshaun Saunders both scored 12. Jackson added eight assists.

Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey topped the Thundering Herd (1-1) with 20 points apiece.

Toledo shot 51.5% from the floor and 56% from beyond the 3-point arc (14 of 25). Marshall shot 43% from the floor, including 26% from distance (6 of 23). Toledo won the battle of the boards 43-29.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com