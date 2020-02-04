Dingle lifts Penn to 81-80 opening win over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Penn freshman Jordan Dingle saw just what he needed before he hit a game-winning shot in his first career game.

Dingle�scored 24 points and hit a jump shot with six seconds left, lifting Penn to an 81-80 win over Alabama Tuesday night.

�''I saw an opportunity. In the huddle, Coach Donahue said if you see an opportunity don't hesitate,'' Dingle said. ''I saw the defender bite a little bit, so I made it to the basket and didn't hesitate.''

�Kira Lewis Jr. missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining after hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer and scoring 30 points.

�The Quakers spoiled the debut of Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats.�AJ Brodeur�finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Penn.

�''Taking a loss early isn't always the worst as long as your guys are resilient enough to come back,'' Oats said.�

�Lewis made a 3 with 20 seconds left for Alabama but Dingle gave Penn back the lead. Lewis couldn't convert from the line with a chance to tie or take the lead.

�''It's tough to lose like that, but you just gotta keep moving forward,'' Lewis said. ''After this, I'm going to have to go shoot some free throws because I just can't live with not making free throws at the end of the game.''

Ryan Betley�scored 12 points for Penn and�Eddie Scott�had 10.

Freshman guard Jaden Shackleford scored 16 points for the Tide.�James Bolden, a graduate transfer from West Virginia, had 10 in his Alabama debut.

�The Tide led by six with four minutes to go in the first half, but Penn started a 24-11 run that extended into the second half.�

The Tide struggled defensively after top defender�Herbert Jones�left the game in the first half with an elbow injury. Jones did not return in the second half.

�Oats said Jones hyperextend his elbow and will get an MRI in the morning to determine the severity of the injury.

Alabama was 11 of 38 from 3-point range and made just four in the second half.

�Penn head coach Steve Donahue said his team's age and experience were an asset in the final frantic minutes.�

''I thought their kids did a great job,'' Donahue said. ''I just think we're older and more experienced in this setting at this point. I thought that was an advantage down the stretch.''

�BIG PICTURE

Penn: Penn picks up its first win over an SEC opponent since the 1996-97 season. The Quakers outscored the Tide in the paint 42-30.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will have to regroup after a deflating one-point loss in their season opener.

TURNING POINT

John Petty tipped the ball in for Alabama with 52 seconds left to tie the game at 79-79, but the basket was waved off for offensive goal tending. After a lengthy review by the officials, the call stood and momentum shifted back to the Quakers.

UP NEXT

Penn faces Rice in Houston on Saturday and looks to start a winning streak.

Alabama hosts Florida Atlantic on Monday night and tries to pick up their first victory.

