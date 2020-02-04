Carry scores 23 to lead Duquesne past Princeton 94-67

PITTSBURGH (AP) Sincere Carry had 23 points as Duquesne routed Princeton 94-67 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Duquesne erased a 14-point first-half deficit by shooting 64% in the second half. Duquesne hit four 3-pointers early in the second half to take a 54-50 lead and spark a 25-4 run.

Baylee Steele had 19 points, five steals and three blocks for Duquesne. Marcus Weathers added 16 points and seven rebounds. Duquesne turned 17 Princeton turnovers into 34 points.

Drew Friberg and Richmond Aririguzoh each scored 19 points for the Tigers. Jaelin Llewellyn had 15 points.

Duquesne faces Lamar at home next Tuesday. Princeton plays San Francisco on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com