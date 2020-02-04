Sims leads UNC-Wilmington past Johnson & Wales (NC) 103-83

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) Jaylen Sims had 19 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks routed Johnson & Wales (NC) 103-83 on Tuesday night.

Jake Boggs and Jay Estime' added 13 points apiece for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips and Carter Skaggs chipped in 11 points each. Estime' also had six rebounds.

Majerle Poole had 21 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Smith added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Robert Hobson had 11 points.

UNC Wilmington takes on North Carolina at home on Friday.

---

---

