Goodwin lifts Saint Louis over George Washington 63-58

ST. LOUIS (AP) Jordan Goodwin had 20 points as Saint Louis stretched its home win streak to seven games, narrowly defeating George Washington 63-58 on Wednesday night.

Javonte Perkins had 17 points for Saint Louis (13-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hasahn French added 12 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

After entering the locker room at halftime with a 32-22 advantage, Saint Louis managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Billikens' 31 second-half points were the lowest of the season for the home team, while the 22 points in the first half for the Colonials marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team.

Jamison Battle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (6-9, 0-2). Armel Potter added 17 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.

Saint Louis matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday. George Washington plays Duquesne at home on Saturday.

