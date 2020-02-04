French leads Saint Louis past Florida Gulf Coast 89-67

ST. LOUIS (AP) Hasahn French scored 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting as Saint Louis easily defeated Florida Gulf Coast 89-67 in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Jordan Goodwin had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Billikens. Fred Thatch Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds, while Gibson Jimerson had 10 points off the bench.

Zach Scott had 23 points for the Eagles, while Caleb Catto scored 16.

Saint Louis plays Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast takes on Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Saturday.

