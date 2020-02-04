Reed leads DePaul over Alcorn St. 72-54

CHICAGO (AP) Paul Reed tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead DePaul to a 72-54 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday night.

Charlie Moore had 14 points for DePaul, Romeo Weems added 13 points and Jaylen Butz had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Demons led from wire to wire on a 3-pointer from Moore, scored 21 points on the fast break and 16 off of 17 Alcorn State turnovers.

Deshaw Andrews had 12 points for the Braves, who shot 26 percent for the game (17 of 66) but outrebounded DePaul 43-39. Maurice Howard added six rebounds.

DePaul plays Chicago at home on Wednesday. Alcorn State matches up against Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com