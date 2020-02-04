Seton Hall turns it around, downs Prairie View A&M by 20 PTs

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) Quincy McKnight scored 25 points, made all nine of his free throw attempts and had four steals and Seton Hall erupted in the second half for a 75-55 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

Anthony Nelson, Jared Rhoden and Tyrese Samuel each scored 12 for Seton Hall (8-4).

The Pirates shot 7 of 23 in the first half - including all seven missed 3-point attempts - and Prairie View led 27-22 at halftime. Seton Hall then turned it around shooting 57.6% (19 of 33) and outscored the Panthers 53-28.

Darius Williams scored 19 for the Panthers (3-9), Gerard Andrus scored 14 and Devonte Patterson 11.

Seton Hall starts Big East Conference action when it travels to DePaul on Dec. 30.

After a Dec. 30 home contest against NAIA-member Huston-Tillotson, the Panthers begin Southwestern Athletic Conference play Jan. 4 at home against Alcorn State.

-----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25