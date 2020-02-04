McLaughlin’s 21 lifts Santa Barbara past Portland St 81-70

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) Jaquori McLaughlin scored 21 points, 18 in the first half, and UC Santa Barbara used a strong first half to defeat Portland State 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Amadou Sow scored 15 points for the Gauchos (3-3) and three other players were in double figures.

Holland Woods led the Vikings (3-4) with 20 points, Chris Whitaker had 14 and Matt Hauser 13.

The Gauchos were 20 of 30 from the field in the first 20 minutes in racing to a 47-35 lead. McLaughlin's 3-pointer capped a 12-0 run that had UCSB up a dozen just six minutes into the game.

Hauser pulled Portland State within six with under five minutes to go and twice the Vikings got it down to five but the Gauchos came up with clutch baskets and then pulled way.

