Andrews scores 20 to lift FIU past Ave Maria 101-59

MIAMI (AP) Devon Andrews had 20 points as Florida International easily defeated NAIA member Ave Maria 101-59 on Friday night.

Antonio Daye Jr. added 15 points for the Panthers (1-1). Cameron Corcoran and Osasumwen Osaghae both scored 14.

Leo Behrend had 17 points for the Gyrenes. Lucas Uzdavinis added 11 points.

Florida International matches up against North Carolina State on the road on Wednesday.

