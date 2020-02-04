Old Dominion beats UAB behind Ezipke's double-double

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Kalu Ezikpe recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lift Old Dominion to a 58-52 win over UAB on Saturday night.

A.J. Oliver II had 12 points for Old Dominion (6-9, 2-0 Conference USA). Xavier Green added 11 points. Joe Reece had 10 points for the home team.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (9-6, 0-2). Kassim Nicholson added 10 points. Tavin Lovan had six rebounds.

Old Dominion plays Charlotte on the road next Saturday. UAB faces W. Kentucky at home on Thursday.

