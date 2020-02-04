McGill carries S. Illinois past Illinois Wesleyan 76-48

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Eric McGill had 19 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis routed Division III Illinois Wesleyan 76-48 in the debut of coach Bryan Mullins on Tuesday night.

Mullins was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the Salukis and is in the school Hall of Fame. His first team returns just four players from last season and has 10 newcomers.

Barret Benson added 15 points for the Salukis and Marcus Domask chipped in 12.

Doug Wallen had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Titans. Keondre Schumacher added six rebounds. Grant Wolfe had six assists.

---

---

