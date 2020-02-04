Miller leads balanced Detroit Mercy past N. Kentucky 66-58

DETROIT (AP) Justin Miller dominated inside with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, led four players into double figures and Detroit Mercy topped defending Horizon League champ Northern Kentucky 66-58 on Friday night.

Antoine Davis added 17 points and six rebounds for Detroit (3-12, 1-1). Marquis Moore matched a season high with 12 points, Chris Brandon had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Titans. Detroit owned a 41-30 edge on the boards and scored 23 points off 15 NKU turnovers.

Adham Eleeda scored 14 points for the Norse (9-6, 1-2). Trevon Faulkner added 13 points, Jalen Tate 11. The Norse trailed by as many as 16 in the second half before Eleeda hit a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a rally that made it a 61-56 game late.

Tyler Sharpe, who was second on the Norse in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, was held to only 5 points (2 of 10).

Detroit plays Wright St. at home on Sunday. Northern Kentucky takes on Oakland on the road on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com