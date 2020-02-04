Langdon carries N. Kentucky past Cincinnati-Clermont 105-55

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Bryson Langdon had 20 points in his Northern Kentucky debut and the Norse rolled past Cincinnati-Clermont 105-55 on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Northern Kentucky broke a 10-10 tie with a 15-2 run and the lead never dropped to single digits from there. The Norse led 55-30 at halftime.

Tyler Sharpe had 19 points for Northern Kentucky. Karl Harris added 14 points and eight rebounds. Trevon Faulkner had 14 points. Langdon made 5 of 7 3-pointers. NKU had a 54-28 rebounding advantage and a 56-24 edge for points in the paint.

Noah Pedelty had 18 points for the Cougars. Kort Justice added 15 points.

Northern Kentucky plays Missouri on the road on Friday.

---

---

