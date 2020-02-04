Oakland drubs Goshen College 94-66

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) Daniel Oladapo totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Brad Brechting scored 21 as Oakland rolled past Goshen College 94-66 on Tuesday night.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Kevin Kangu added 13 points and reserve Blake Lampman scored 10.

Trevor Franklin had 15 points off the bench - hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range - for the NAIA Maple Leafs, while reserve Landon Newnum scored 14.

Oakland plays host to Delaware on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com