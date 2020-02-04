Buckingham carries Cal St Bakersfield past NAIA Life Pacific
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) De'Monte Buckingham had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Taze Moore added 18 points as Cal State Bakersfield routed NAIA member Life Pacific 91-51 on Friday.
Buckingham led the way in the first half with 13 points and six rebounds. Moore added 14 points as the Roadrunners led 54-29.
Cameron Allen scored 10 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-2). Czar Perry had six assists. The Roadrunners made seven of their first 10 3-pointers and finished 10 of 21.
Hezekiah Banks had 11 points for the Warriors, who were held to 34% shooting.
Cal State Bakersfield matches up against San Francisco on the road on Tuesday and at No. 8 Gonzaga on Nov. 23.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com