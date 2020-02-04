Jones scores 23 to carry Stetson past Trinity Baptist 84-26

DELAND, Fla. (AP) Christiaan Jones tied his career high with 23 points and Stetson beat Trinity Baptist 84-26 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Jones made 9 of 12 shots, had five steals and blocked two shots.

Mahamadou Diawara had 10 points for Stetson. Wheza Panzo added seven rebounds and Jahlil Rawley had three blocks.

The Hatters scored 27 points off 22 Trinity Baptist turnovers and shot 51% (31 of 61) from the field.

Joel de los Santos led the Eagles with six points. Trinity Baptist made just 8 of 55 (14.5%) from the field.

Stetson plays Western Illinois on the road on Saturday.

