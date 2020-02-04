Newman scores 16, leads Clemson past Presbyterian 79-45

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) What a difference a couple of nights can make.

After struggling from long range in a season-opening loss to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night, the Clemson Tigers found the range time and again Thursday night against Presbyterian.

John Newman III scored 16 points and Clemson made 14 three-point shots as the Tigers rolled past the Blue Hose 79-45.

Clemson (1-1) made more three-point shots in the first half (eight) than it made the entire game (seven) in Tuesday night's 67-60 home loss to Virginia Tech in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

''The game on Tuesday left a sour taste in our mouths and gave us a sense of urgency tonight,'' Newman said. ''We put up a lot of threes and we've got a lot of guys who can shoot.''

Six different players made three-pointers for the Tigers.

''John Newman was great and got us off to a good start,'' Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. ''Tonight we had good rhythm, guys shared it and we moved the ball and took good shots. It was just a good effort by a lot of guys.''

Forward Tevin Mack, a transfer from Alabama, added 14 points for Clemson while freshman guard Chase Hunter and guard Curran Scott, a transfer from Tulsa, added 13 apiece.

The Tigers' double-digit scorers were a combined 11-of-20 from beyond the arc and Clemson's 14 three-pointers were just one off the school's best in 10 seasons under Brownell.

Clemson shot 41.2% from beyond the arc and won despite a scoreless night from junior forward Aamir Simms, who's the team's top returning scorer.

''Aamir had a tough night,'' Brownell said. ''But when they doubled him, he got rid of it and we got open threes.''

Presbyterian (0-1), an in-state rival and member of the Big South Conference, was playing its first game under first-year coach Quinton Ferrell, a Presbyterian alumnus who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston.

Clemson took control from the outset and built a 13-point lead, 18-5, midway through the first half. The Blue Hose trailed by nine, 23-14, with 6:28 left in the first half, but the Tigers closed the half on a 20-4 run to forge a 43-21 lead at halftime.

The Tigers' onslaught continued in the second half as Clemson made a trio of three-pointers in the first six minutes to push their lead to 34 at 59-25. Clemson would eventually lead by as many as 39 with 5:19 remaining.

Presbyterian was led by Chris Martin's 11 points while Ben Drake and J.C. Younger added eight apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: Post-game concern for the Tigers focused on freshman guard Alex Hemenway, who suffered a lower leg injury with 10:07 left in the game and had to be helped off the court. The Tigers already are without starting point guard Clyde Trapp and forward Jonathan Baehre, who are still recovering from knee surgeries. ''We're a little concerned,'' Brownell said. ''We don't know if it could be an Achilles, but it was a painful injury. He'll get an MRI in the morning and we'll see what it is. Hopefully it's nothing serious because he's playing well.''

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose were playing their first game under Coach Quinton Ferrell and it showed. Presbyterian's offense never found a consistent flow and the Blue Hose surrendered too many open looks from three-point range on defense. Things should get better as Presbyterian plays a couple of teams more on its level next week - VMI and Morehead State.

UP NEXT

Clemson: plays host to Colgate on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Presbyterian: at VMI on Monday at 7 p.m.