Green leads Middle Tennessee past Mars Hill 96-82

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Antonio Green tied his career high with 31 points to lead Middle Tennessee to a 96-82 win over Division II Mars Hill on Wednesday night.

Jayce Johnson had 16 points with eight rebounds and six assists for Middle Tennessee (3-0). C.J. Jones had 15 points and Eli Lawrence added 13 points.

Green was outscored by the Lions' Austin Gilyard, who had 34 points. Jamal Bryant added 27 points for the Lions. Matthew Powell 10 points and Nassyr Daniel had 11.

Middle Tennessee faces Coastal Carolina on the road on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com