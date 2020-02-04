Samuels, Wade carry Dartmouth past Thomas College 108-59

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) Taurus Samuels had 14 points to lead eight Dartmouth players in double figures as the Big Green romped past Division III-member Thomas College 108-59 on Tuesday night.

Garrison Wade added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Big Green (5-1). Aaryn Rai and Ian Sistare tossed in 12 apiece. Jackson Blaufeld, Chris Knight, Wes Slajchert and Demi Adelekun all scored 10 in the first meeting between the schools.

Dartmouth scored 100 points for the first time this season. The Big Green haven't lost to a lesser division team since 2003.

Lovegeurson Fleurine had 15 points and six rebounds for the Terriers. Justin Butler had six assists.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com