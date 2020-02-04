Covington leads D-II Caldwell past Norfolk State 64-54

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Vaughn Covington scored 20 points as Division II-member Caldwell University beat Norfolk State 64-54 on Tuesday.

Covington made 4 of 7 shots from the floor and 11 of 14 free throws for the Cougars. Eric Johnson-Alford had 15 points and nine rebounds for Caldwell, which made 26 of 34 foul shots (76.5%).

Steven Whitley had 12 points for the Spartans (3-4). Devante Carter added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jermaine Bishop, the Spartans' leading scorer at 16 points per game, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Norfolk State sank 14 of 22 free throws (64%).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com