Bryant Jr. leads Norfolk St. over Bethune-Cookman 85-72

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Joe Bryant Jr. had 21 points as Norfolk State beat Bethune-Cookman 85-72 in Saturday night's Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Steven Whitley had 18 points and seven assists for Norfolk State (5-11), which led 43-29 at halftime and by as many as 25 points in the second half. Jermaine Bishop added 17 points.

Cletrell Pope had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (6-9), who committed 16 turnovers and made 4 of 18 3-pointers (22%). Malik Maitland added 13 points and Joe French had 12.

Norfolk State takes on Coppin State on the road on Monday. Bethune-Cookman faces Howard on the road on Monday.

