Northern Colorado routs Div. III Colorado College, 104-38

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) Bodie Hume and Matt Johnson each scored 21 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as Northern Colorado routed Division III Colorado College, 104, 38 on Tuesday night.

Colorado College trailed by 20 points at halftime, 48-28, but managed just 10 points after intermission.

Northern Colorado (2-1) knocked down 60.6% of its shots from the floor (40 of 66) and hit half of its shots from beyond the arc, draining 17 of 34.

Trent Harris added 18 points, Kai Edwards 13 and Tre'Shot Smoots added 10 points to go with eight assists. Edwards grabbed 11 rebounds to record his third career double-double.

Cooxooeii Black finished with 10 points and was the lone Tiger scorer to reach double digits.