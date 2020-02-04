Bethune-Cookman beats Trinity Baptist 100-42

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Jordan Preaster and Joe French scored 21 points apiece as Bethune-Cookman rolled past Trinity Baptist 100-42 on Friday night.

Isaiah Bailey had 16 points for Bethune-Cookman (2-2). Cletrell Pope added 10 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Parrish Hobdy had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Kenton Bibbs added 11 points.

Bethune-Cookman faces Incarnate Word on the road next Friday.

