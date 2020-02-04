SIU-Edwardsville grabs 61-52 win over Quincy

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) Cameron Williams had 17 points and Mike Adewunmi added 11 with seven rebounds as SIU-Edwardsville started the season with a 61-52 victory over Quincy on Tuesday night.

SIU-Edwardsville was up 34-22 at the break. The Hawks closed to 49-45 when Aziz Fadika hit a jumper with 8:55 remaining in the game. They got within two, 52-50, after Jonah Smith dropped two free throws with 4:27 left.

Treavon Martin and Adewunmi followed with a layup apiece to pull ahead 56-50 and closed out with three straight free throws to seal the win.

Smith came off the bench to lead Quincy with 18 points and nine rebounds. Tanner Stuckman added 13 points for the Hawks.