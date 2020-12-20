Kansas State, Jacksonville look to finish strong before holiday break

Kansas State will try to move past its 31-point loss to No. 2 Baylor from Saturday, as the Wildcats host Jacksonville on Monday afternoon in Manhattan.

This the final game for both teams before breaking for Christmas.

Jacksonville will be off until a New Year's Day Atlantic Sun Conference game at Kennesaw State. The Wildcats will next be in action Dec. 29 at home against Omaha.

The Dolphins (6-3) are coming off a close loss at Miami, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Despite trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, Jacksonville had the ball and a chance to tie in the late stages before eventually falling, 73-64.

Kansas State (3-5) has gotten off to an uncharacteristic slow start. The Wildcats lost four of their first five games, all at home, including a demoralizing loss to Division II Fort Hays State. Then the Wildcats responded with a victory over Milwaukee before opening the Big 12 season with a convincing win at Iowa State prior to the loss to Baylor.

"There's not much you can say," Bruce Weber said after the Baylor loss. "They just kicked our butt. They're a very, very good team. (After) I started watching film, and I texted our coaches. I said, 'They're scary good. I'm awake, but it's like a nightmare.' I knew it would not be easy.

"(Our players can see) how hard they play, how well they play together, how well they execute and how they accept their roles. ... We have a lot of young guys. Those guys developed their game, developed their strength and learned the game. That's what you got to have. This is our year to learn and grow as a team."

Jacksonville has a quartet of players scoring in double figures, led by Dontarius James at 18.6 points per game. He leads the team with 30 3-point makes, and he's hitting his attempts at a 44.1 percent clip.

He's joined in double figures by Diante Wood (12.4), Tyreese Davis (12.3) and Bryce Workman (11.0).

K-State is led by Mike McGuirl at 12.4 points per game. Antonio Gordon, who is averaging just 5.6 points per game, had a career-high 23 points in 22 minutes against Baylor.

