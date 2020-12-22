Georgetown, Seton Hall aim to overcome tough losses

Two teams coming off tough defeats will meet Wednesday when Seton Hall hosts Georgetown in a Big East Conference game in South Orange, N.J.

The Pirates lost 80-77 to Providence in overtime on Sunday when A.J. Reeves hit a 3-pointer from the left corner after David Duke appeared to drag his pivot foot before finding Reeves from underneath the basket.

Georgetown (3-4, 1-2 Big East) lost 94-83 at St. John's on Sunday after beating the Red Storm in a 97-94 overtime thriller on Dec. 13 in Washington, D.C.

The Pirates (5-4, 2-1) squandered a nine-point lead in the second half against Providence and had their four-game winning streak snapped. They forced overtime when Sandro Mamukelashvili scored the Pirates' last six points of regulation, including a three-point play on a drive down the right side with eight seconds left.

Mamukelashvili posted 20 points, six rebounds and six assists but shot just 6 of 17 from the floor and played passively through the first 30 minutes.

"I think he's got to understand he's got a target on his back," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. "When you hit 20 to 25 points a game, you're going to be the guy who's stopped, so he's got to come out and be a little bit more aggressive, I think, early in games."

"Mamu" is averaging 20 points, 7.1 rebounds and takes 27 percent of Seton Hall's shots. He's getting help from Shavar Reynolds (9.6 points, 5.0 assists), who already has hit two game-winning 3-pointers this season, against Penn State and Marquette.

On Sunday, Georgetown fell behind by 15 in the first half and pulled to 51-49 before St. John's embarked on a 20-5 run over a five-minute stretch to avoid the sweep.

The Hoyas shot 43.5 percent from the floor but allowed the Red Storm to shoot 47.6 percent, including 13 of 29 from beyond the arc.

"We missed shots. Open shots," Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said. "And then we couldn't get any stops on the other end. ... When they can make 13 threes, that means you are not defending them at the 3-point line."

Jahvon Blair led the Hoyas with 25 points, Donald Carey added 19 points on five 3-pointers, and Qudos Wahab had 12 points and two blocks.

Blair leads the team in scoring (19.6 ppg), assists (3.6) and 3-pointers (20). Jamorko Pickett adds 12.3 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds while Wahab provides 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

