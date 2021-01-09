Jackson scores 31 to lift UTSA over North Texas 77-69

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jhivvan Jackson scored eight of his a season-high 31 points late in the game as UTSA came from behind and defeated defending Conference USA champion North Texas 77-69 on Saturday.

Jackson scored six straight - on a three-point play and a 3-pointer - to erase a 55-50 North Texas lead with seven minutes to go. He finished with 5 of 7 3-pointers and six rebounds.

The teams swapped the lead down the stretch until a Jacob Germany drive and a Keaton Wallace 3-pointer allowed UTSA to break away for good, 67-63.

Germany had 16 points for UTSA (5-6, 1-3). Wallace added 14 points.

Javion Hamlet had 18 points for the Mean Green (5-5, 1-1). James Reese added 12 points. Zachary Simmons had 11 points. Thomas Bell had seven points and nine rebounds.

North Texas defeated UTSA 77-70 on Friday.

