Thomas, Roberts lift Georgia State past South Alabama 82-73

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Jalen Thomas and Justin Roberts scored 16 points apiece as Georgia State defeated South Alabama 82-73 on Saturday night.

Corey Allen added 15 points and Kane Williams had 13 points for Georgia State (14-5, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game.

John Pettway scored a career-high 30 points for the Jaguars (16-10, 10-7). Jamal West added 14 points, Michael Flowers had 12 points and six rebounds. Tyreke Locure, whose 14 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Jaguars, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

The Panthers improve to 2-1 against the Jaguars for the season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia State defeated South Alabama 84-81 last Friday.

