Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past Kansas City 68-62

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) A.J. Plitzuweit registered 19 points and six assists as South Dakota got past Kansas City 68-62 on Saturday night.

Stanley Umude had 13 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Mason Archambault added 13 points. Xavier Fuller had six rebounds.

Josiah Allick had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos (5-8, 1-3). Brandon McKissic added 15 points. Demarius Pitts had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Roos on the season. South Dakota defeated Kansas City 66-64 last Friday.

