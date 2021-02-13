Panoam leads North Dakota past South Dakota 85-76

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) Bentiu Panoam had a career-high 25 points as North Dakota topped South Dakota 85-76 on Saturday.

Ethan Igbanugo had 15 points for North Dakota (7-15, 7-9 Summit League). Filip Rebraca added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Seybian Sims had 11 points.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 27 points for the Coyotes (11-8, 10-4). Stanley Umude added 26 points and 13 rebounds. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 11 points.

The Fighting Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes this season. North Dakota defeated South Dakota 75-71 on Dec. 10.

