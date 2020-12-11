Eager Ole Miss out to continue good start vs. UNC Wilmington

After seeing their first four games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, the Ole Miss Rebels finally started their season on Thursday -- the final Power Five conference school to do so.

Ole Miss (1-0) overwhelmed visiting Jackson State 80-45 with a smothering defensive effort, and the Rebels will look to keep it going on Saturday when they host UNC Wilmington (3-2).

Devontae Shuler led all scorers for the Rebels with 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range against Jackson State. He also led the defensive effort with three steals.

"(The game)'s slowed down a lot for me," Shuler said.

Slowing down UNCW's Jaylen Sims, who is averaging 27.0 points per game (fifth among Division I qualifying players) will be Ole Miss' next challenge. Sims, who earned Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week honors last week, is shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range.

"I thought he was completely locked in all three games and did a great job leading our team," UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said. "Offensively, he was red hot, but made great strides defensively as well. Now the challenge for him will be, 'Can he continue to make his teammates better?'"

The Seahawks are averaging 83.8 points per game and is shooting 38.4 percent as a team from 3-point range. Ty Gadsden is among the leaders averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range, while the arrival of Holy Cross transfer Joe Pridgen (12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds in 35.5 minutes) also has been a boost.

"Coming into the season, I was planning on sitting, so being able to jump in and help my teammates has been fun," Pridgen said after the Seahawks' 116-66 win over St. Andrews on Wednesday.

Khadim Sy and Romello White are competing for minutes in Ole Miss' frontcourt. Sy finished with 11 points in 13 minutes against Jackson State and White delivered eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

"I thought Romello was really good in the first half," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis told reporters after the game. "Khadim had shot the ball about as well as anyone on our team in camp and obviously he got some pick-and-pop opportunities, which was good."

