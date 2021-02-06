Potter leads Morehead St. over Austin Peay 75-74 in OT

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) Skyelar Potter had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Morehead State won its 11th consecutive game, narrowly beating Austin Peay 75-74 in overtime on Saturday when Terry Taylor only made 1 of 2 free throws with .9 seconds to play.

Alec Taylor pulled Austin Peay into a tie with a layup that dropped through with less than a second left in regulation.

Johni Broome had 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Morehead State (15-6, 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which had an 8-0 over the final 3:50 of overtime before the foul with less than a second to play. Ta'lon Cooper added 10 points, half in the closing run. Devon Cooper had 10 points.

Taylor had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Governors (11-7, 7-5). Jordyn Adams scored a season-high 20 points. Mike Peake had 11 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com